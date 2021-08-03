Power Grid commissions transmission system project at Firozabad

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that POWERGRID Jawaharpur Firozabad Transmission, a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the company, secured through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding with a mandate to establish Transmission system for "Evacuation of Power from 2x660 MW Jawaharpur Thermal Power Project and construction of 400 kV substation at Firozabad along with associated Transmission Lines comprising of elements viz., (i) LILO of 765kV Mainpuri - Gr.
Naida S/C line at Jawaharpur TPS; (ii) 400/220/132kV (AIS) Firozabad Substation (Capacity 2x500MVA + 2x160MVA) including 125 MVAr Bus reactor; (iii) LILO of 1 circuit of 400 kV Agra South-Fatehabad (765kV) DIC line at 400 kV Firozabad; (iv) LILO of 220kV Firozabad (220kV) - Agra (765kV PG) line at 400kV Firozabad; (v) LILO of 132 kV Atmadpur - Barhan S/C line at 400 kV Firozabad; (vi) 132 kV Firozabad ( 400kV) -Narkhi D/C line ; (vii) Jawaharpur TPS- Firozabad 400 kV D/C Quad line , on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain basis has progressively commissioned the elements and successfully commissioned the Project on 02 July 2021.
