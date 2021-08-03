Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves investment for solar power captive consumption

-
-
At meeting held on 03 August 2021The Board of Kajaria Ceramics at its meeting held on 03 August 2021 has accorded its approval for making investment upto Rs. 2.64 crore in the equity shares of an entity (i.e. Special Purpose Vehicle), to be formed by CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions for solar power captive consumption as required under the provisions of Electricity Act, 2003, at par value, subject to applicable laws and authorised the Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company for taking all necessary actions regarding the above said investment.
