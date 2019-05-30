Power Grid reverses initial gains in volatile trade

Power Grid Corporation of fell 0.08% to Rs 190.15 at 09:55 IST on BSE after the company announced Q4 result after market hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 214.71 points or 0.54% at 39,716.76

On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far as against average daily volume of 5.19 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock was volatile. The stock had hit a high of Rs 194.70 and a low of Rs 189.45 so far during the day.

Power Grid Corporation of India's net profit rose 51.91% to Rs 3053.96 crore on 18.66% rise in total income to Rs 9610.24 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The company's board has recommended a final of Rs 2.50 per for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 (FY 2019). The final is in addition to the interim of Rs 5.83 per paid on 22 February 2019 for FY 2019.

The holds 55.37% stake in the firm as at 31 March 2019.

