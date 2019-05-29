IRCON International drops after weak Q4 result

lost 5.04% to Rs 405.80 at 15:12 IST on BSE after net profit dropped 55.8% to Rs 95.59 crore on 2.1% rise in total income to Rs 1606.32 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 249.09 points, or 0.63% to 39,500.64

On the BSE, 25,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 6,705 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 416.45 and hit a low of Rs 394 so far during the day.

(formerly known as Indian Railway Construction Company) is a Mini Ratna and Schedule 'A' PSU incorporated mainly for the purpose of construction and development of Railway Infrastructure in and abroad with the expertise from Indian Railways.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)