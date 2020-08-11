Power Grid, Shree Cement, Titan Company, ICICI Bank to be watched

Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit fell 18.15% to Rs 2,048.42 crore on 9.24% rise in total income to Rs 10,258.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shree Cement's consolidated net profit fell 13.19% to Rs 329.60 crore on 22.3% fall in total income to Rs 2,606.58 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Titan Company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 291 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 363.74 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 61.21% to Rs 2,020 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

ICICI Bank has set the floor price at Rs 351.36 per equity share for its Qualified institutions placement issue which opened on August 10. The issuance committee of Board of Directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on August 14, 2020 to, consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the issue.

Bank of Baroda reported net loss of Rs 678.71 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 833.96 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 1.69% to Rs 21,684.71 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Akzo Nobel India reported consolidated net loss of Rs 20.26 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 57.14 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 63.65% to Rs 264.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

InterGlobe Aviation said its board of directors has considered and approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore through an issue of equity shares by way of a qualified institutions placement.

K E C International's consolidated net profit fell 20.1% to Rs 70.80 crore on 8.34% fall in total income to Rs 2,213.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Triveni Engineering said board of directors approved buy back of up to 61.90 lakh shares at Rs 105 per share on a proportionate basis from the shareholders through the tender offer route.

