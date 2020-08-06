HDFC, Canara Bank, DLF in focus

HDFC on Wednesday said that its board had approved the launch of qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore by selling equity shares and warrants. HDFC had fixed a floor price of Rs 1,838.94 per share for the QIP offering. The lender added that it's board has also approved raising up to Rs 9,000 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non convertible debentures.

Canara Bank reported 23.45% rise in net profit to Rs 406.24 crore on 47.1% rise in total income to Rs 20,685.91 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

DLF reported consolidated net loss of Rs 70.65 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 414.72 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 64.79% to Rs 646.98 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cement reported 1.79% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.92 crore on 19.56% fall in total income to Rs 918.54 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Hawkins Cooker reported 52.85% fall in net profit to Rs 6.45 crore on 28.88% fall in total income to Rs 101.61 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Apollo Tyres reported consolidated net loss of Rs 134.58 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 141.60 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 33.46% to Rs 2,900.28 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

V I P Industries reported consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 35.08 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 89.73% to Rs 58.22 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Adani Gas reported 50.94% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.91 crore on 55.45% fall in total income to Rs 205.52 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Inox Leisure reported consolidated net loss of Rs 73.64 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 27.01 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 99.4% to Rs 2.97 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

