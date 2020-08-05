Axis Bank, Unichem Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products in spotlight

Axis Bank set a floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share for its proposed Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP). The board of the bank had last month approved the Rs 15,000 crore fund raise plan.

Unichem Laboratories reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2.43 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 6.19 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income rose 11.54% to Rs 334.02 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Tata Consumer Products reported 88.53% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 327.56 crore on 15.85% rise in total income to Rs 2,809.93 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

P I Industries reported 43.21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 145.50 crore on 40.05% rise in total income to Rs 1,073.10 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Gujarat Gas reported 74.76% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.07 crore on 58.36% fall in total income to Rs 1,098.23 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Jindal Saw reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9.24 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 131.37 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 45.42% to Rs 1,682.03 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Astral Poly Technik reported 57.75% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.90 crore on 33.52% fall in total income to Rs 407.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Geojit Financial Services reported 659.55% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.85 crore on 23% rise in total income to Rs 91.07 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

