Power Ministry Denies Electricity Shortage In Delhi

-
ALSO READ
IEX hits record high after strong business update
IEX power market update for month of April 2021
MCX, IEX spurt after SC decision paves way for power futures
Supreme Court settles 10-yr long CERC, SEBI dispute
Union Health Ministry Alerts Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh On Delta Plus Variant Of COVID19
-
The Power Ministry on Wednesday said that there was no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi. "As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," a ministry statement said. It stated that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October, 2021. A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11. On October 11, in Delhi, 101.9 million units (MU) electricity was available against a requirement of 101.1 MU. The energy requirement and availability was same in Delhi from September 26 to October 10.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU