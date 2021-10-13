Power Ministry Denies Electricity Shortage In Delhi

The Power Ministry on Wednesday said that there was no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi. "As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," a ministry statement said. It stated that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October, 2021. A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11. On October 11, in Delhi, 101.9 million units (MU) electricity was available against a requirement of 101.1 MU. The energy requirement and availability was same in Delhi from September 26 to October 10.

