IMF Expects India To Grow 9.5% In 2021; Trims Global Growth Projection To 5.9%

India's economy, which contracted by 7.3 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to grow by 9.5 per cent in 2021 and 8.5 per cent in 2022, according to latest projections released by the International Monetary Fund. In its world economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund said that global recovery continues, but the momentum has weakened and uncertainty has increased. IMF cut global growth projection to 5.9 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022, 0.1 percentage point lower for 2021 than in the July forecast. The downward revision for 2021 reflects a downgrade for advanced economiesin part due to supply disruptionsand for low-income developing countries, largely due to worsening pandemic dynamics. This is partially offset by stronger near-term prospects among some commodity-exporting emerging market and developing economies. Rapid spread of Delta and the threat of new variants have increased uncertainty about how quickly the pandemic can be overcome. Policy choices have become more difficult, with limited room to maneuver, the IMF report noted.
