IMF Retains India's Economic Growth Forecasts, Expects Inflation To Soften

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has maintained its projection for India's economic growth in the current financial year at 9.5%. In its World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF has maintained India's gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for next financial year at 8.5%, unchanged from its July estimates.

The Fund estimated India's consumer price index-based inflation to stand at 5.6% during the current financial year from 6.2% last year. It expects inflation to ease further to 4.9% in next fiscal.

