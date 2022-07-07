PowerGrid Board accords investment approval for three transmission projects

Also approves JV with Nepal Electricity Authority

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held 06 July 2022 have accorded approval for the following:

1. Investment Approval for Transmission Network Expansion in Gujrat to increase ATC from ISTS: Part B at an estimated cost of Rs. 4,546.26 crore scheduled to be commissioned by June, 2023;

2. Investment Approval for Transmission Network Expansion in Gujrat to increase ATC from ISTS: Part C at an estimated cost of Rs. 186.19 crore scheduled to be commissioned matching with establishment of 400/220kV Prantij S/s and 400kV Sankhari- Prantij D/c line by GETCO (presently expected by March, 2025);

3. Investment Approval for Western Region Expansion Scheme XXVI at an estimated cost of Rs. 127.61 crore scheduled to be commissioned matching with downstream 220kV lines being implemented by MSETCL (presently expected by June, 2024 ); and

4. Incorporation of the Joint Venture Company between Power Grid Corporation of India and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) with equity participation of 50:50 by both JV partners for implementation of Indian Portion of New Butwal - Gorakhpur 400 kV Double Circuit (Quad Moose) Cross Border Transmission Line.

