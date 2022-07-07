Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Sitagliptin and its Fixed Dose Combinations in India

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma launches FDC for type 2 diabetes in India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals subsidiary bags USFDA nod on Ryaltris nasal spray
Glenmark Pharma receives final approval for hypertension treatment drug
Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug - Zita Plus Pio in India
Lupin announces USFDA acceptance for bacterial vaginosis drug
-
Used in management of Type 2 diabetesGlenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched sitagliptin and its Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs), at affordable price for adults with Type 2 diabetes in India. The company has introduced 8 different combinations of sitagliptin based drugs under the brand name SITAZIT and its variants at affordable price.
Glenmark's SITAZIT and its variants will play an instrumental role in raising accessibility of sitagliptin to type2 diabetic patients, which is considered as the gold standard molecule in DPP4 inhibitor therapy. It will help the patients to manage their glycemic level effectively and bring better compliance. These medicines have low risk of hypoglycemia, provide beta cell protection, offer cardio-renal benefits and are safe for patients with kidney or liver conditions and senior citizens.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU