Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Sitagliptin and its Fixed Dose Combinations in India

Used in management of Type 2 diabetes

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched sitagliptin and its Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs), at affordable price for adults with Type 2 diabetes in India. The company has introduced 8 different combinations of sitagliptin based drugs under the brand name SITAZIT and its variants at affordable price.

Glenmark's SITAZIT and its variants will play an instrumental role in raising accessibility of sitagliptin to type2 diabetic patients, which is considered as the gold standard molecule in DPP4 inhibitor therapy. It will help the patients to manage their glycemic level effectively and bring better compliance. These medicines have low risk of hypoglycemia, provide beta cell protection, offer cardio-renal benefits and are safe for patients with kidney or liver conditions and senior citizens.

