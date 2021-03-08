Prabhat Dairy Ltd Slips 2.37%

Prabhat Dairy Ltd has added 20.12% over last one month compared to 3.65% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.01% rise in the SENSEX

Prabhat Dairy Ltd fell 2.37% today to trade at Rs 86.55. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.02% to quote at 12307.99. The index is down 3.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd decreased 1.1% and Nestle India Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 13.9 % over last one year compared to the 35.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prabhat Dairy Ltd has added 20.12% over last one month compared to 3.65% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.01% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2455 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25945 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 90.8 on 05 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 41 on 23 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)