Sun Pharma subsidiary to acquire 12.5% stake in WRS Bioproducts

The drug major said that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has agreed to acquire 428,571 ordinary shares (equivalent to 12.5% stake) in WRS Bioproducts, Australia.
WRS Bioproducts is an early stage company based in Australia, developing novel technologies to produce and commercialize supplements and nutraceutical ingredients from diverse algae species.
The cost of the said acquisition is 2 million Australian dollars and the company expects to complete the same by 15 March 2021.
Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.
The drug major reported an 102.78% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,852.48 crore on 8.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,836.78 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The scrip fell 1.24% to end at Rs 610.95 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU