Nucleus Software implements its lending solution FinnOne Neo for Bank of Sydney

Nucleus Software announced that Bank of Sydney has chosen Nucleus Software's flagship lending solution, FinnOne Neo, to accelerate its digital lending transformation strategy.
Bank of Sydney wanted a sophisticated lending solution to automate and digitize the origination processes for mortgages and credit cards. This would enable greater end-to-end acquisition and management of online customers.
With FinnOne Neo, Bank of Sydney will be able to launch new products faster, accelerate growth and offer next generation digital banking experiences to its customers. The solution will digitize the bank's complete, end-to-end loan lifecycle.
FinnOne Neo will enable Bank of Sydney to connect with customers across a range of channels, while helping them make better credit decisions faster.
FinnOne Neo is the next-generation lending solution built on an advanced technology platform, designed to shape the future of lending across Retail and Corporate sectors. The solution also helps comprehensive loan servicing and sophisticated delinquency management. FinnOne Neo has been designed to meet the challenges of delivering agile and efficient solutions while reducing the cost of operations. With implementations across 50 countries, FinnOne has been recognized as the world's best-selling lending solution for over 10 years.
