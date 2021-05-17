HCL expands investment in UK

To hire 1000 tech professionals in the UKHCL Technologies announced the expansion of investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world. The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices. During a virtual meeting to convey this commitment, HCL also welcomed UK's aid to India by PM Boris Johnson in light of the current COVID-19 crisis.
HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and today its UK operation employs 3,500+ people across various locations, supporting 50+ clients. HCL was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the UK for the fifteenth consecutive year by the prestigious Top Employers Institute.
