Praj Inds gallops after domestic broker initiates 'buy' call

Praj Industries jumped 6.39% to Rs 415.35 after a domestic broker initiated its coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 507 per share.

The broker said that Praj Industries is well poised for growth in the coming years given its strong leadership in domestic ethanol plants (-60. 65% market share); prominent global presence in more than 100 countries; and significant focus on future-ready technologies like 2G ethanol (orders for three 2G based ethanol plants), Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) (opportunity of 5,000 CBG plants) & Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and diversification in Wastewater Treatment (ZLD), Critical Process Equipments & System (CPES) & HiPurity business.

The broker added that it anticipates Praj Industries' revenue/PAT CAGR at 17.4%/29.3% over FY2022-25E led by robust order book, healthy tender pipeline, strong market leadership, pickup in execution, better operational efficiencies and well managed working capital cycle.

Praj Industries is an industrial biotechnology company. Its diverse portfolio comprises of bio-energy solutions, critical process equipment & skids, breweries, zero liquid discharge systems and high purity water systems.

On a consolidated basis, Praj Industries' net profit surged 86% to Rs 41.26 crore on 89% increase in net sales to Rs 729.87 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)