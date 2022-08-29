Lokesh Machines Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Essar Shipping Ltd, Max India Ltd, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2022.

Lokesh Machines Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 117.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33706 shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd surged 19.89% to Rs 8.38. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47437 shares in the past one month.

Max India Ltd soared 15.46% to Rs 87.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8327 shares in the past one month.

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd advanced 11.86% to Rs 324.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1779 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd rose 11.24% to Rs 1062.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20964 shares in the past one month.

