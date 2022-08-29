Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NELCO Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2022.

NELCO Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2022.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd surged 11.56% to Rs 394.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64122 shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 942.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22051 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd spiked 8.19% to Rs 289.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd jumped 7.93% to Rs 493.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24329 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd exploded 7.80% to Rs 481.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10248 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)