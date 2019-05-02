JUST IN
Precision Camshafts approval to initiate liquidation of PCL (Shanghai) Co

On 27 April 2019

Precision Camshafts Limited (PCL) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of camshafts in India and globally. PCL is one of the few global players with technological capabilities across all the manufacturing processes -chilled cast iron, ductile iron, hybrid and assembled camshafts. On 27th April 2019, PCL announced that its Board of Directors have approved to initiate liquidation of PCL (Shanghai) Co. LTD, wholly owned subsidiary. The liquidation will help free resources and allow management to focus on its core manufacturing business in India and Europe and serve its Global marquee OEM base.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:22 IST

