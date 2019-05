Precision Camshafts approval to initiate liquidation of PCL (Shanghai) Co

On 27 April 2019

(PCL) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of camshafts in and globally. PCL is one of the few global players with technological capabilities across all the processes -chilled cast iron, ductile iron, hybrid and assembled camshafts. On 27th April 2019, PCL announced that its Board of Directors have approved to initiate liquidation of PCL (Shanghai) Co. LTD, wholly owned subsidiary. The liquidation will help free resources and allow management to focus on its core business in and and serve its Global marquee OEM base.

