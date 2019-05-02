JUST IN
Innovative Ideals & Serv. (India) launches LEAGOO Smart Phones

On 30 April 2019

Innovative Ideals & Services (India) Ltd announced that the company celebrated their 25th anniversary on 26th April, 2019 at Hotel SOFITEL, BKC, Mumbai. The launch ceremony of Leagoo smart phones in INDIA by INNOVATIVE - India partner for LEAGOO smart phones was announced in a press conference followed by a grand party unveiling the brand in the presence of special invitees, guests & distributors.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 12:05 IST

