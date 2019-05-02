Innovative Ideals & Serv. (India) launches LEAGOO Smart Phones

-
On 30 April 2019Innovative Ideals & Services (India) Ltd announced that the company celebrated their 25th anniversary on 26th April, 2019 at Hotel SOFITEL, BKC, Mumbai. The launch ceremony of Leagoo smart phones in INDIA by INNOVATIVE - India partner for LEAGOO smart phones was announced in a press conference followed by a grand party unveiling the brand in the presence of special invitees, guests & distributors.
