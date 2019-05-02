Pact Industries appoints an Additional Director

-
W.e.f. 02 May 2019Eshaan Singh Takkar has been appointed as an Additional Director on the Board of Pact Industries with effect from 02 May 2019 upto the date of the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. Eshaan Singh Takkar has done B.B.A. honours from Lancaster University , London and has a professional experience of 4 years in the field of accountancy, auditing and finance.
