Pact Industries appoints an Additional Director

W.e.f. 02 May 2019

Eshaan Singh has been appointed as an on the Board of with effect from 02 May 2019 upto the date of the ensuing Meeting of the Company. Eshaan Singh has done B.B.A. honours from , and has a professional experience of 4 years in the field of accountancy, auditing and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)