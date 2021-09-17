Precision Camshafts unveils PCL x EMOSS - India eBus

-
Precision Camshafts has unveiled its first ELECTRIC retrofitted mid-size passenger bus driven on public roads in India - the PCL x EMOSS.
Designed and developed in the Netherlands and built from ground up in India, this vehicle marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to provide localized, electrified buses, trucks and LCVs to Indian customers. The company has localized more than 60% of the electric driveline in the first vehicle itself with a target to further indigenize in the upcoming vehicles.
