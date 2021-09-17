Mahindra Lifespace Developers allots 10.27 cr bonus equity shares

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has allotted 10,27,87,676 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 (Two) Bonus equity shares of Rs.10/-each for 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held by the eligible Members whose name appear in the Register of Members/ List of Beneficial Owners as on 15 September 2021, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the above, the issue and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to 15,43,34,703 equity shares of Rs.10 each and 15,41,81,514 equity shares of Rs.10 each respectively.

