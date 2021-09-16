HCL completes one year of operations in Sri Lanka

HCL Technologies has completed one year of operations in Sri Lanka and recently surpassed a milestone of recruiting more than 1,000 local employees, including recent graduates as well as seasoned industry professionals.

HCL entered Sri Lanka in 2020 with an aim to make it a global delivery hub that works on technology programs for some of the biggest corporations in the world. The company now has a global delivery centre in Orion City, Colombo, and is expanding its footprint to Cinnamon Life, a state-of-the-art office space, in the city.

During its one year of operation in the country, HCL has launched several programs to nurture and attract new talent.

For young graduates who have completed three-year or four-year studies in technical and non-technical streams, HCL Sri Lanka offers an opportunity to join the company as software engineers or IT analysts. Earlier this year, the company also launched its early career program HCL TechBee to give A-Level students a head start to pursue their career path in the IT industry and pursue higher education from Horizon Campus, a leading university in Sri Lanka. In addition to programs for new graduates, HCL Sri Lanka continuously hires experienced professionals for roles in digital, applications and infrastructure management and actively engages with talent through a host of online webinars and programs to drive its recruitment efforts

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)