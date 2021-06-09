Prestige Estate gallops after robust Q4 performance

Prestige Estates Projects surged 6.42% to Rs 310 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 1,350.50 crore as against net profit of Rs 51.10 crore reported in the same period last year.Net sales rose 14.4% to Rs 2,268.10 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. Profit before tax soared to Rs 1,731.90 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 90.30 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, Prestige Estates Projects' consolidated net profit climbed 182.92% to Rs 1,552.10 crore on 10.58% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 7,264.40 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Meanwhile, the board has informed that V V B S Sarma, has retired from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 8 June 2021. The board has approved the appointment of Amit Mor as CFO from the same date onwards.
Prestige Group is a property developer based in South India.
