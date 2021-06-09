Real Estate stocks soar

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 33.89 points or 1.2% at 2867.75 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 6.39%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.28%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.9%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.45%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.63%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.41%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.57%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.28%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.01%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 101.26 or 0.19% at 52376.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.75 points or 0.21% at 15772.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 216.01 points or 0.87% at 25042.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.27 points or 0.68% at 7894.

On BSE,1875 shares were trading in green, 715 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)