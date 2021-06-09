Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 22.97 points or 0.77% at 3007.54 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 9.28%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.18%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.01%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.31%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.56%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.37%), CESC Ltd (up 0.35%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.55%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.45%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 101.26 or 0.19% at 52376.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.75 points or 0.21% at 15772.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 216.01 points or 0.87% at 25042.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.27 points or 0.68% at 7894.

On BSE,1875 shares were trading in green, 715 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

