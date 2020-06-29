JUST IN
Prima Agro standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro declined 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.62% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.673.35 10 13.5914.07 -3 OPM %16.3516.42 -16.5627.08 - PBDT0.540.75 -28 2.273.83 -41 PBT0.390.72 -46 1.373.20 -57 NP0.150.45 -67 0.692.52 -73

