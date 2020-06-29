Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.21% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories declined 70.89% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.21% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.95% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 43.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

