Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.21% to Rs 9.43 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories declined 70.89% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.21% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.95% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 43.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.4311.53 -18 43.7946.82 -6 OPM %7.5317.95 -14.0414.61 - PBDT0.992.53 -61 6.657.08 -6 PBT0.762.31 -67 5.636.07 -7 NP0.461.58 -71 4.054.40 -8
