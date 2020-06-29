Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Ashiana Housing provides update on Ashiana Amantran project in Jaipur
Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ashiana Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.06 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.11 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Ashiana Agro Industries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.20 20 0.830.84 -1 OPM %-12.50-15.00 --24.10-26.19 - PBDT0.020.02 0 -0.01-0.03 67 PBT0.020.02 0 -0.01-0.03 67 NP0.020.02 0 -0.01-0.03 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU