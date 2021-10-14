Prime Minister Launches PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan For Multi Modal Connectivity

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. The Prime Minister stressed that the people of India, Indian industry, Indian business, Indian manufacturers, Indian farmers are at the center of this great campaign of Gati Shakti.
The Prime Minister said that due to the wide gap between macro planning and micro implementation problems of lack of coordination, lack of advance information, thinking and working in silos are leading to hampered construction and wastage of budget. PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will address this as working on the basis of the master plan will lead to optimum utilisation of resources.
