Prime Minister Reiterates Commitment Of Government Towards Ease of Living And Ease of Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday addressed over fifty thousand people at the 'Howdy Modi' event at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. Prime Minister was joined by the President of United States of America, Donald J Trump. The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment of his government towards 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Business'. He outlined the various initiatives undertaken by the government for ensuring 'Ease of Living', including removal of obsolete laws, ensuring faster delivery of services, cheap data rate, strong action against corruption, rolling out of GST etc. He said that under his government development will reach each and every Indian.

Prime Minister said that new history and new chemistry are being made at the venue in Houston. The presence of Donald Trump and the senators talking about India's progress is a respect to the achievement of the 1.3 billion Indians, Prime Minister said. He added that the energy at the stadium shows the increasing synergy between India and United States.

Highlighting the achievements of NDA government in the past five years, Prime Minister noted that in the last five years, 130 crore Indians have achieved things which no one could have even imagined. He mentioned about the transformational action done by his government in providing gas connections to households, improving rural sanitation, creating rural road infrastructure, opening of bank accounts etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)