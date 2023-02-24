Prism Johnson receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Prism Johnson announced that India Ratings and Research has revised its rating outlook on the long term debt instruments and other long term borrowings of the Company to 'Stable' from 'Positive', while affirming the ratings at 'IND A+'.

There is no change in the ratings for Non-fund based working capital limits and Unsecured short term loans.

Since, the Company did not issue any Commercial Paper (CP), the rating given earlier has been withdrawn. However, for future CP issuance, the rating 'IND A+' has been assigned.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 14:10 IST

