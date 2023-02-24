Prism Johnson receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

-
There is no change in the ratings for Non-fund based working capital limits and Unsecured short term loans.
Since, the Company did not issue any Commercial Paper (CP), the rating given earlier has been withdrawn. However, for future CP issuance, the rating 'IND A+' has been assigned.
