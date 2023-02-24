Blue Star receives grant of Rs 100 cr from Chairman Emeritus & Promoter

Blue Star announced that in an extraordinary gesture, Ashok M Advani, Chairman Emeritus & Promoter of the company has announced a personal grant of Rs 100 crores staggered over a period of 5 years to boost research & development activities of the Company.

The purpose is to significantly accelerate, broaden and sustain investment in the technology and product development of its air conditioning and refrigeration products to meet the rapidly changing needs of the Indian and international markets.

Blue Star has always remained ahead of the curve in developing and launching products and solutions that are not only energy-efficient, but also ozone friendly apart from being designed for mitigating global warming, thus contributing to the decarbonization mission of its stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)