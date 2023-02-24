G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Multi Modal Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh

JUST IN
G R Infraprojects has been emerged as Highest bidder for a project Development, Operation and Maintenance of Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) Indore near Pithampur, in Dhar District in the State of Madhya Pradesh through Public Private Partnership on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 758.10 crore that includes two year construction period and 45 years of operations.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 13:41 IST

