Indiabulls Housing Finance decides to divest out of mutual fund business

Indiabulls Housing Finance has decided to focus on its Real Estate Asset Management business through AIF structures in line with its asset-light strategy. The Real Estate Asset Management business is complementary to the core business of the Company and the sponsor plans to grow this business in partnership with global player(s).

Therefore, the Mutual Fund business does not remain a core focus area for the Company. Considering all of the above, the sponsor has decided to focus management bandwidth and consolidate capital towards its core lending business and divest out of the Mutual Fund business.

