JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.4%, gains for five straight sessions
Business Standard

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd soars 1.19%, Gains for third straight session

Capital Market 

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 10973, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.84% in last one year as compared to a 13.56% gain in NIFTY and a 14.42% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 10973, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 11596.2. The Sensex is at 38611.6, up 0.17%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has added around 0.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30243.25, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1557 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4464 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 88.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements