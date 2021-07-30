Procurement Of Paddy And Wheat Hits Record High

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated today that Government of India has procured 869.29 LMT of paddy during KMS 2020-21 and 433.32 LMT of wheat during RMS 2021-22, which is the highest ever procurement. Some state governments have also recorded highest ever procurement of foodgrains during current year.

For Wheat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have recorded highest ever procurement during RMS 2021-22. For Paddy, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh have recorded highest ever procurement during KMS 2020-21. For Coarsegrains, the State Government of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have recorded highest procurement during 2020-21 as compared to procurement during last five years.

