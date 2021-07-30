Procurement Of Paddy And Wheat Hits Record High

-
ALSO READ
India's Wheat Use Seen At Record 96.5 Million Says USDA
RITES emerges as lowest bidder for consultancy order
Rites (in consortium) bags consultancy order for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor
Ministry of Finance Says 15 States Complete Ease Of Doing Business Reforms
TTK Prestige commences operations at its facilities in Coimbatore
-
The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated today that Government of India has procured 869.29 LMT of paddy during KMS 2020-21 and 433.32 LMT of wheat during RMS 2021-22, which is the highest ever procurement. Some state governments have also recorded highest ever procurement of foodgrains during current year.
For Wheat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have recorded highest ever procurement during RMS 2021-22. For Paddy, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh have recorded highest ever procurement during KMS 2020-21. For Coarsegrains, the State Government of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have recorded highest procurement during 2020-21 as compared to procurement during last five years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU