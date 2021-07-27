Production Linked Incentive Scheme For Pharmaceuticals Offers Export Potential of Rs 196000 Crore Over Next 6 Years

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers stated today that the Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals on 24.02.2021 which was notified in the Gazette on 03.03.2021. The Operational Guidelines containing the details of the scheme on each aspect and the process of making applications were issued on 01.06.2021.

The scheme estimated the export generation potential of Rs 1,96,000 crore over a period of 6 years in all the three categories of products under the scheme which includes high value products as well. The PLI scheme estimated the investment potential of around Rs 15,000 crore and the generation of employment potential of 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs as a result of the growth in the sector over the period of the scheme.

