Production Linked Incentive Scheme For Pharmaceuticals Offers Export Potential of Rs 196000 Crore Over Next 6 Years

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers stated today that the Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals on 24.02.2021 which was notified in the Gazette on 03.03.2021. The Operational Guidelines containing the details of the scheme on each aspect and the process of making applications were issued on 01.06.2021.
The scheme estimated the export generation potential of Rs 1,96,000 crore over a period of 6 years in all the three categories of products under the scheme which includes high value products as well. The PLI scheme estimated the investment potential of around Rs 15,000 crore and the generation of employment potential of 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs as a result of the growth in the sector over the period of the scheme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU