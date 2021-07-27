Wheat Procurement Hits All time high

According to a latest update from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, hitting an all-time high, 433.32 LMT of wheat has been procured from most of the wheat procuring states after conclusion of Current Marketing Season RMS 2021-22. The procurement has exceeded the previous limit of 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21.

Wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of 387.67 LMT. About 49.15 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,581.39 Crore.

