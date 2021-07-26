GOI Announces Auction Of Dated Securities For Notified Amount Of Rs 32000 Crore

The Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore. These include 5.63% GS 2026 (Rs 11000 crore), GoI FRB 2033 (Rs 4000 crore), 6.64% GS 2035 ( Rs 10000 crore) and 6.67% GS 2050 (Rs 7000 crore).

The auction will be conducted using uniform price method for 5.63% GS 2026, GoI FRB 2033 and 6.64% GS 2035 and multiple price method for 6.67% GS 2050. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on July 30, 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)