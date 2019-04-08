PSU OMCs drop as crude oil rises

Stocks hovered in negative zone in early afternoon trade. At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 68.28 points or 0.18% at 38,793.95. The index was down 30.75 points or 0.26% at 11,635.20. Shares of state-run companies fell after prices firmed up in international market.

Domestic stocks nudged higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks. A divergent trend was witnessed in morning trade as the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was trading with small gains while the index was trading with tiny losses. Key indices dipped in negative zone in mid-morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was off 0.16%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.18%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1172 shares rose and 1123 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

fell 0.46%. during market hours today, 8 April 2019 said that total were 76,895 vehicles in March 2019, down 8.2% compared to sales in March 2018.

rose 0.05%. and its subsidiaries and/or associate companies during market hours today announced that INFUGEM (gemcitabine in sodium chloride injection), for intravenous use, is now commercially available in the U.S. INFUGEM, the first product that comes in a premixed, ready-to-infuse formulation, was approved by the (FDA) in July 2018 in combination with other drugs for the treatment of breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancers, and as a single agent for the

Shares of state-run companies fell after prices firmed up in international market. HPCL (down 3.19%), BPCL (down 1.52%) and (down 2.09%) edged lower.

Higher could increase under-recoveries of PSU OMCs on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed pricing of petrol and diesel.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for June 2019 settlement was up 30 cents at $70.64 a barrel. The contract rose 94 cents, or 1.35% to settle at $70.34 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Overseas, Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors cheered a much-needed rebound in US payrolls, while looking forward to more policy stimulus in

U.S. stocks closed higher Friday, as investors cheered a solid jobs report and upbeat comments on prospects for a U.S.- trade deal.

Chinese reportedly said in a letter to US that substantial progress had been made in U.S.- talks over the past months and called for negotiations to be wrapped up as soon as possible.

March jobs report showed that the U.S. added 196,000 new jobs. The Labor Department's official measure of unemployment held steady at 3.8%. Wage growth remained modest, with average hourly earnings rising 4 cents to $27.70, a year-over-year increase of 3.2%, down from 3.4% in February.

On the Brexit front, U.K. is still searching for a new plan to secure a delay to Brexit from EU leaders at a summit on Wednesday. U.K. lawmakers have so far failed to approve a withdrawal agreement, with the world's fifth-largest set to leave the bloc on April 12.

