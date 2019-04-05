Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.97%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.97% at 3132.35 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained 3.94%, Tata Steel Ltd added 3.51% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 2.89%.
The Nifty Metal index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 12.99% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.32% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.59% to close at 11665.95 while the SENSEX added 0.46% to close at 38862.23 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU