JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

CTBC Bank Taiwan Selects TCS BaNCS for transformation operations
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.97%

Capital Market 

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.97% at 3132.35 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained 3.94%, Tata Steel Ltd added 3.51% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 2.89%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 12.99% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.32% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.59% to close at 11665.95 while the SENSEX added 0.46% to close at 38862.23 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU