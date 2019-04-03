PSU OMCs drops as crude oil rises

Shares of three state-run companies fell 2.24% to 4.66% at 14:18 IST on BSE after prices firmed up in international market.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 33.83 points, or 0.09% to 39,090.48

HPCL (down 4.66% to Rs 261.65), BPCL (down 4.09% to Rs 365) and (down 2.24% to Rs 154.65) edged lower.

Higher could increase under-recoveries of PSU OMCs on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed pricing of petrol and diesel.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for May 2019 settlement was up 49 cents at $69.86 a barrel. The contract rose 36 cents, or 0.52% to settle at $69.37 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)