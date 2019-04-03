Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for five straight sessions

India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7035.05, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.95% in last one year as compared to a 15.9% gain in and a 23.73% gain in the Auto.

India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7035.05, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 11739. The Sensex is at 39187.19, up 0.33%. India Ltd has dropped around 1.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8504.3, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7077.55, up 2.29% on the day. is down 21.95% in last one year as compared to a 15.9% gain in NIFTY and a 23.73% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 27.4 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)