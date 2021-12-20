PTC India Financial receives tax refund

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) said that the Income Tax Department has processed its refund of Rs 135.06 crore for the assessment year 2020-21 (financial year 2019-20).

PFS said the amount includes interest on refund worth Rs 12.34 crore.

The company said it may utilize the amount of refund received in financing sustainable infrastructure projects.

PTC India Financial Services' consolidated net profit surged 64.7% to Rs 52.47 crore on a 18.7% decline in net sales to Rs 242.33 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India. PFS has been granted the status of an Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) by the Reserve Bank of India. The company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries. PFS also provides fee based services viz loan syndication and underwriting etc.

Shares of PFS were down 3.52% at Rs 17.80 on the BSE amid a broader selloff.

