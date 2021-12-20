PTC India Financial receives tax refund

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) said that the Income Tax Department has processed its refund of Rs 135.06 crore for the assessment year 2020-21 (financial year 2019-20).PFS said the amount includes interest on refund worth Rs 12.34 crore.
The company said it may utilize the amount of refund received in financing sustainable infrastructure projects.
PTC India Financial Services' consolidated net profit surged 64.7% to Rs 52.47 crore on a 18.7% decline in net sales to Rs 242.33 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India. PFS has been granted the status of an Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) by the Reserve Bank of India. The company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries. PFS also provides fee based services viz loan syndication and underwriting etc.
Shares of PFS were down 3.52% at Rs 17.80 on the BSE amid a broader selloff.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU