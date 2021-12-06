PTC India Financial Services to receives Rs 125 cr as resolution amount for stressed loan account

-
-
PTC India Financial Services (PFS) announced that it shall receive its share of around Rs 125 crore as part of the total resolution amount from one of its stressed loan account in the thermal segment namely 2x600 MW coal power plant located at Cuddalore District in Tamil Nadu.
The instant project has been implemented by IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company (ITPCL). PFS had sanctioned total loan of Rs. 200 crore under consortium arrangement to ITPCL for implementing the instant project.
