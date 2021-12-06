Sonata Software recognized for its market leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365

Sonata Software has been recognised by three leading global analyst firms for its market leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 over the years including 2021.
IDC had recently named Sonata Software as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (November 2021).
In its PEAK Matrix assessment, Everest Group classified Sonata Software as a "Major Contender", alongside other leading companies.
The assessment argues that companies typically look for technical and domain expertise as key selection criteria; and that consulting capabilities create differentiation among service providers.
Another renowned global research and advisory firm, in its study report, has also commented on Sonata's strong performance in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 space for several years now -all the way back to 2017, where it noted the company's high quality service vision, its strong partnership with Microsoft and its performance.
