Revolt Motors opens retail store in Madurai, Tamil Nadu

RattanIndia Enterprises backed Revolt Motors announced the further expansion of its retail presence in Southern India with the opening of their new store in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
This is the company's first store in the city and it will be the 17th retail store across the country.
